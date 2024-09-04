In a significant development, Guwahati police have detained three individuals allegedly linked to the planting of explosives across the city on Independence Day. The suspects were detained during coordinated operations in Sivasagar and Moranhat on Wednesday, September 4.

According to police sources, the names of the detained suspects surfaced during the investigation into the recovery of bombs at four key locations in Guwahati. The explosive devices were reportedly placed by the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) [ULFA(I)], which had claimed responsibility for the planned attacks. The detainees are currently undergoing intensive interrogation as authorities continue to unravel the full extent of the plot.

The alarming discovery of explosives in Pan Bazar, Gandhibasti, Satgaon, and Last Gate, all locations within Guwahati, has heightened security concerns. In a revealing communication, ULFA(I) admitted to planning a series of bombings across Assam on Independence Day but claimed that technical issues had prevented the explosives from detonating. Following this, the group provided the coordinates of 25 explosive devices, triggering an urgent search operation by law enforcement to recover the hidden bombs.

Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, disclosed that the state police have made considerable progress in the investigation. Highlighting the seriousness of the case, DGP Singh announced that two of the ten cases registered in connection with the August 15 incident would be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for further probe. "We have requested the Central government to expedite the handover of these cases to the NIA," Singh said.

DGP Singh also confirmed that four individuals had been arrested in Sivasagar, one of whom is believed to play a central role in the bomb-planting operation. He emphasized the state's commitment to bringing the culprits to justice while maintaining the integrity of the investigation by withholding further details.

The DGP underscored the importance of upholding law and order in Assam, noting that the recent events appear to be a deliberate attempt to undermine the state's development. "While I generally avoid political commentary, it is imperative that we enforce strict law and order to counter such threats," Singh asserted, reflecting the government's determination to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety of the region.