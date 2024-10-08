The Special Task Force (STF) Assam conducted raids in Sundarpur in Guwahati, resulting in the seizure of counterfeit notes valued at Rs 23,000. The operation specifically uncovered 46 fake Rs 500 notes, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the circulation of forged currency in the region.

During the operation, authorities arrested three individuals suspected of involvement in the counterfeit note smuggling racket. These individuals have been identified as residents of Meghalaya, raising concerns about cross-border illegal activities and their implications for local economies.

The STF's proactive measures aim to deter counterfeit currency operations, which pose serious threats to the financial system and public trust. The authorities are expected to continue their vigilance in tracking down counterfeit networks and preventing further distribution of fake notes in the region.

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