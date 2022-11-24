Police arrested three suppliers, including an illegally smuggled cattle carrier in Merapani in Golaghat district.

Merapani police seized the Tata Intra vehicle loaded with cattle in Gomariguri area no. 4 .

The cattle were reportedly transported from Athkheliya to Merapani in Golaghat.

The vehicle bearing registration number AS05-AC-1138 was seized in the process and seven cows were rescued from the smugglers.

Police also seized a motorcycle bearing registration number AS05-Q-5162 which was used by the suppliers.

Police have sent the cows Gaushala in Jorhat and are investigating the smugglers for further details.

It is to be mentioned here that the apprehended persons were actively involved in illegally transporting cattle to Nagaland for a long time.

Earlier on October 26, as many as 41 cattle heads were rescued from a container truck in Golaghat district in the morning of October 26.

The container truck bearing registration number AS 01 CC 8143, was intercepted which was en route Nagaon’s Samuguri from Bokakhat’s Bihora cattle market. The police upon seizing the truck, arrested the vehicle’s driver in connection to the seizure.

On October 25, Bokakhat Police seized one Scorpio, illegally transporting 6 cattle heads.

Assam police on October 17 apprehended two cattle smugglers and recovered around 24 cattle heads in the state's Kaliabor town.