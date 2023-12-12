The Assam Government conducted an inaugural meeting of the General Advisory Committee (GAC) for the cultural mapping of Assam ethnic Art & Culture with the aim of documenting the rich kaleidoscope of cultural traditions, and heritage of each of the ethnic communities of the state at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati on December 11.

The project is being carried out under the aegis of Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Society in association with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Assam.

The government emphasized the importance of adhering to the minutest of details and the economic aspects of the data collection process for the cultural mapping. Moreover, acknowledged the invaluable input from committee officials, embracing their valuable suggestions in crafting a comprehensive district-wise cultural map.

The meeting was chaired by state cabinet minister Bimal Borah and attended by eminent dignatories of the cultural field of the state.

Assam has been known to be home to over 200 different ethnic tribes and communities. To that effect, it was decided to conduct a cultural map of each of Assam’s indigenous tribes and communities that will serve as a comprehensive and systematic documentation of the rich cultural traditions, heritage, and history of each of our diverse ethnic groups

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