A road accident late Wednesday night, December 18 at Nabajyoti village in Assam’s Kakopathar claimed the lives of 3 individuals, including a woman and a Arunachal Pradesh police constable.

The incident occurred when a Hyundai i10 (registration number AS 01 H 0811), carrying three passengers, collided head-on with a stationary dumper (registration number AR 17 5319) parked on the outskirts of Kakopathar. The impact of the collision was so severe that all three passengers including the woman succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Initially, a police constable identified as Narayan Dubey from Arunachal Pradesh and the driver of the dumper, was rushed to a nearby medical facility, but were declared brought dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that poor visibility and the improper parking of the dumper may have contributed to the fatal collision. Authorities are currently examining the exact sequence of events that led to this tragic accident.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.



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