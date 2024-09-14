The Assam Congress has issued show cause notices to five senior party members, including three sitting MLAs and the party’s women’s wing president, accusing them of engaging in anti-party activities during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The party’s Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has granted the individuals a seven-day period to respond to these notices. The MLAs facing scrutiny are Abdur Rashid Mondol, Rekibuddin Ahmed, and Bharat Chandra Narah. They are joined by Mira Barthakur, the state Mahila Congress chief and a candidate for the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat, and Samsuddin Barlaskar, the president of the Hailakandi District Congress Committee.

The decision follows a series of discussions and hearings with party workers and leaders. The DAC received 56 complaints and petitions from various sources, including contesting candidates. The committee consulted with AICC General Secretary Jitendra Singh and state party chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, both of whom supported a fair review in line with party regulations.

The Congress party has expressed concerns about some members publicly criticizing the party leadership and policies, which it claims undermines party morale and image. The DAC’s decision to issue these notices is aimed at addressing alleged breaches of party discipline and ensuring adherence to party principles.

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