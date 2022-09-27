In a major crackdown against the radical organization Popular Front of India, Assam’s Bilasipara police conducts a raid in various places in and around Bilasipara and arrested three PFI cadres in the wee hours on September 27.

The suspected PFI cadres have been identified as Abdul Hamid - school teacher, Abdus Salam Talukdar - PFI Dhubri district President cum school teacher, and Lutfar Rahman - medical shop owner were arrested from Krishna Nagar, Nayeralga and Tilapara area of Bilasipara under Dhubri district in the raid.

The police are interrogating the three suspected PFI cadres in order to seek more information from them.

After the arrest of three PFI cadres, a tense situation has been created all over Bilasipara.

Notably, a total of 5 PFI leaders have been arrested from Kamrup district, 10 from Goalpara, 1 from Karimganj, 1 from Udalguri, 1 from Darrang, 3 from Dhubri, 2 from Barpeta, and 2 from Baksa.

Earlier, Assam Police arrested 11 leaders of PFI from various parts of the state and one from Delhi.

The second series of searches on the Popular Front of India (PFI) are being conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other investigation agencies.

The NIA persisted in its campaign against the radical group. PFI raids are taking place in eight different states. Additionally, some PFI members have been apprehended.

Several crucial pieces of information were obtained during the initial series of raids', and interrogations of PFI leaders. Police and other investigation agencies are conducting raids in eight states based on information provided by the NIA.