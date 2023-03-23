Acting on a tip-off, the Nagaon police on March 23 recovered a rhino horn and arrested three smugglers in connection to the case.

The arrested persons were identified as Khaliluddin, Jakir Hussain and Akbar Ali, all from the Rupohihat area.

The three smugglers were arrested from the Ambagan locality in Rupohihat.

Also Read: Assam: Two rhino poachers apprehended in Gohpur

Earlier, in a major breakthrough in the fight against rhino poaching, two poachers were apprehended in a joint operation by Biswanath police and Gohpur police in the southern region of Gohpur. The names of the poachers have been identified as Pankaj Pegu and Arvind Pegu.

The duo had reportedly hatched a plan to kill a rhino emerging from the Sixth Addition of Kaziranga while roaming freely in the southern region of Gohpur. However, their plan was foiled when law enforcement officials caught wind of their activities.

The Gohpur police have already arrested the two rhino poachers and registered a case under section 120B/447 IPC. The accused have been sent to jail custody pending further investigation.

Rhino poaching has been a major issue in the region for several years, and this successful operation is being hailed as a major victory in the ongoing battle against wildlife crime.

