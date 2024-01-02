The Assam government has announced that there will be three per cent reservation for the Tea Tribe and Adivasi communities in the current teacher recruitment process.

Taking to social media platform X, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu announced that there will be three per cent reservation for tea tribes and adivasi communities within the existing 27 per cent quote under OBC/MOBC communities in the current teacher recruitment under the Department of School Education, Assam.

The Assam education minister also shared a notification in this regard where it was mentioned that he same is implemented in all recruitment of Class III and Class IV posts for teaching and non-teaching staff under the Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam.

This announcement comes just a day ahead of the commencement of Gunotsav among the schools of the state.

The Gunotsav 2024 in Assam is a significant educational event set to commence on January 3 and extend until February 9.

This initiative will unfold in three distinct phases, aiming to enhance the quality of elementary education across the state.

The program is expected to impact a vast number of schools and students, with over 88,525 schools and 42,76,881 students from classes I to IX participating.

This comprehensive educational assessment program is spearheaded by the Samagra Shiksha Assam (SSA) mission director and has received significant attention for its role in improving educational standards in Assam.

The initiative not only evaluates academic performance but also includes co-curricular activities and community service in its assessment criteria, ensuring a holistic approach to education quality enhancement.