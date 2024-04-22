In a late night raid carried out by Assam Police in Nagaon, 3 soap boxes containing suspected heroin was seized on April 21.

As per preliminary reports, acting on variable inputs, a team of Nagaon Police team from Kathiatoli Outpost led by DSP(P) Sandipon Garg and SI Biku Barman recovered the soap boxes containing 34 grams of heroin.

3 persons were held during the raid. Further legal procedures have been initiated against the arrested persons for any linkages.

In an earlier incident, Karimganj police conducted a successful raid resulting in the seizure of prohibited drugs valued at approximately Rs 20 crore. The operation, led by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Parth Pratim Das, targeted a clandestine stash of one lakh yaba tablets concealed within the hidden compartment of a KIA SELTOS vehicle bearing registration number AS/01/FK/2939.

This vehicle was located in the Sri Krishna Nagar area under the jurisdiction of the Auctionbazar police station.

Following the raid, two individuals, namely Abul Hasan from Patharkandi Erligul and Shaharul Islam from Badarpur Lamajur, were apprehended by the authorities. Further investigations revealed that Abul Hasan resides in Dimapur and is believed to be a key figure in the drug trafficking network operating in Margherita.

It was disclosed that the illicit tablets were sourced from Cachar.

Also read: Assam: Huge consignment of drugs worth Rs 20 crore seized during raid in Karimganj, 2 held