Three women were critically injured after being stuck at crusher machine in Dibrugarh district on December 11.

The incident took place at a stone quarry site in Namrup.

Soon after the incident, the injured were immediately rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The three women identifies as Anita Harijan, Rasmita Tanti and Sunita Tanti are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Police are investigating the case and further details are awaited.

Earlier on December 2 rescuers recovered the last dead body from the Mizoram stone quarry accident site which took place in Mizoram's Hnahthial on November 14.

Earlier, 11 bodies were recovered from the debris. A total of 12 people were trapped and killed in the stone quarry accident.

The incident occurred around 2.40 pm on November 14 when the workers were working at the site, according to the district administration.