In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl died while fishing with her mother in Kokrajhar district of Assam.

The incident took place in Gossaigaon town.

As per sources, the mother identified as Ajma Khatun along with her daughter had gone fishing at Burachara River in Bajugaon No 2 Village of Gossaigaon.

Reportedly, they were residents of Palashguri Village No. 2 in Sapkata Police Station of Gossaigaon Subdivision.

Sources further informed that the child went missing while the mother had gone fishing in the river.

Since the time of the disappearance, the family members along with the locals carried out a search operation but they failed to find the child.

Meanwhile, a man from Bajugaon village discovered the 3-year-old missing child, Zinnat Afrin lying dead near the river.

Later, locals informed the family members and the Sapkata Police officials.

Upon receiving information, Sapkata police officials reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to Kokrajhar.

On the other hand, the locals of the region suspect that the child was killed in an attack by a wild fox while on the banks of the river.



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