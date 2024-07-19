Three friends are missing after they went swimming in the Dayang river at Golaghat Wating Gaadigaon on Thursday evening. The missing students have been identified as Kailash Kumar Bhakta, Kumud Jal, and Manoj Deep, a class IX student of the Jamuguri tea estate.

Bicycles, sandals, and food items were found abandoned on the banks of the river, suggesting the students left their belongings before entering the water. The families of the missing students have reportedly stated they were unaware of their plans to go swimming.

Police and SDRF teams are currently at the scene searching the river for the missing boys. The incident has caused significant distress in the local community.

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