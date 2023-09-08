Over 30 endangered Asian openbill storks were found dead and several were injured, as strong winds damaged their nests and blew them off trees in Assam’s Jorhat district on September 8, morning.

While the exact number is yet to be established, sources informed that there were around 30-40 of these birds found in a lifeless state along the river bank at Rangdoi Bhognia village.

It is suspected that the birds might have died due to heavy rain and lightning that ensued on the intervening night of September 7.



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Following the storm, villagers on Friday morning spotted a large number of birds lying on the ground, Locals took a few of the birds for treatment but most of these birds remain dead.

A pall of gloom has descended upon the village following the tragic discovery.

The Asian openbill stork, Anastomus oscitans, is found mainly in India, Sri Lanka and some Southeast Asian countries.

These birds breed near wetlands, build nests on big trees, and feed on snails, frogs and large insects.

