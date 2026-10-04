Assam: 30 bags of government-supplied urea fertiliser seized in Hailakandi, allegedly being smuggled to Mizoram

Thirty bags of government-supplied urea fertiliser were seized in Hailakandi district following an operation by the Bilaipur Police Outpost. Two Eco vans carrying the fertiliser were also seized during the operation.

According to allegations, urea fertiliser supplied by the government for farmers has been regularly transported from Hailakandi to Mizoram. The seized bags bear the image of the Prime Minister and are meant for distribution to farmers. However, allegations have surfaced that the government-supplied fertiliser was being transported to Mizoram.

According to reports, police intercepted two Eco vans bearing registration numbers AS 11 CC 1810 and AS 24 C 6943 while they were allegedly heading towards Mizoram carrying the urea fertiliser last night.

When police signalled the vehicles to stop, one of the drivers abandoned his vehicle on the road and fled. Another driver, identified as Rafiquar Rahman Choudhury, was detained by the police.

The police subsequently brought both vehicles to the police outpost and conducted a search, during which a large quantity of urea fertiliser was recovered.

The Ramanathpur Police have seized both vehicles and the government-supplied urea and registered a case in connection with the incident.

The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the actual owner of the seized fertiliser, the owners of the two vehicles and the source and intended destination of the fertiliser.