Police seized 30 cattle from a container vehicle during an operation at Chulun in Kaliabor, Assam, in the early hours of the morning. Two people were detained in connection with the suspected illegal transportation of the animals.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS 26 AC 0608, was intercepted by Chulun Police following suspicion that cattle were being transported illegally.

According to preliminary information, the container was travelling from the Tezpur side and was suspected to be headed towards Shillong. Police recovered 30 cattle from inside the vehicle during the operation.

The two detained individuals have been identified as Rustom Ali and Rashidul Islam. They are suspected of being involved in the transportation of the cattle.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the transportation, including the intended destination of the cattle and whether the movement complied with applicable regulations.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.