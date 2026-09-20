Assam: 30 Tokay Geckos rescued from suspected wildlife trafficking, one arrested

Authorities rescued 30 live Tokay Geckos during an operation against suspected wildlife trafficking along NH-37 at Garmur in Assam’s Golaghat district on September 17, officials said. One person was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, personnel of the Bokakhat Range under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, in coordination with officers of the Dimapur Customs (Preventive) Division, intercepted the alleged trafficking attempt.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohanta Pegu alias Baiti Pegu, a resident of Aamtenga, No. 2 Baligaon in Bokakhat.

The rescued animals were identified as Tokay Geckos (Gekko gecko). Following the seizure, authorities launched an investigation to ascertain the source of the geckos, their intended destination and the possible involvement of other individuals in the suspected illegal wildlife trade.

Officials said the 30 geckos were subsequently released into their natural habitat after completion of due legal formalities and obtaining the necessary approval from the court.

Further investigation into the case is underway.