Major crack within the All Assam Student Union (AASU) bastion after more than 300 former student union leaders and activists decide to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

As per sources, the decision was taken by former AASU leaders and workers after the recent AASU session. The AASU delegation led by former AASU leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed their support to BJP.

Former student leader Dibya Jyoti Medhi flagged infighting and dissatisfaction among the members within AASU brigde which led to the decision of leaving the organisation and join the BJP.

Medhi and several other workers had left AASU on November 21. It is reported that Dibyajyoti Medhi along with 300 AASU workers will be joining the BJP by this week while talks are on with the chief minister.

"Earlier I worked under the leadership of AASU and now I will work according to the party leadership. We and the younger generation are attracted to the BJP in the chief minister's journey of development. That's why I have come forward to work with the BJP", said Dibyajyoti Medhi while speaking to the media.

"The state's youth will progress significantly under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. With the same target, CM Sarma is working tirelessly for the people and his endevour we former student leaders are extending our wholehearted support to the CM. By next week the joining progress will be likely completed. Discussions are underway. We want development and welfare of the people, the youth of the state.