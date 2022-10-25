Assam police seized around 300 sacks of Burmese pepper during a check by the Khatkhati Police in the Karbi Anglong district.

As per police, in a routine check by the Khatkhati police along the Assam-Nagaland border in Karbi Anglong district, the rice truck has been carrying Burmese pepper illegally in sacks.

Notably, around 300 sack of Burmese pepper was found in truck number RJ-19GC-3301 at the Khatkhati checkpoint during a raid by the Khatkhati police.

The suppliers tactfully tried to transport the rice from Dimapur to Guwahati by placing rice on top and pepper at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the police seized 75 sacks of rice along with 300 sacks of pepper from the truck.

Later, the Khatkhati police arrested three persons involved in the smuggling of luxury vehicles and cash from Sarupathar in Golaghat district and Dimapur in Nagaland.

According to the police, Rs 3,50,000 and AS-03AG 7707 Black colour Scorpio vehicle have also been seized from the suppliers in the police operation.

The Khatkhati police continue to interrogate the arrested smugglers for more information but have not made public the identities of the smugglers.