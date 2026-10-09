Assam: 30,000 intoxicating tablets worth Rs 1 crore seized in Lakhipur, two arrested

Cachar Police have seized 30,000 intoxicating tablets estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore in the international illicit market and arrested two people during an anti-narcotics operation in Chiripul, under Lakhipur police station in Assam.

The seizure was made during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and police following a tip-off about suspected drug trafficking. The team, led by Lakhipur police station officer-in-charge Shankar Dayal, set up a checkpoint in the Chiripul area.

During the checking, the personnel searched an autorickshaw and recovered 30,000 tablets concealed in 125 packets inside two cartons.

The arrested men have been identified as Vishal Das, 24, a resident of Shmashan Road in Lakhipur town, and Arjun Das, 26, from the Chiripul area.

A case has been registered at Lakhipur police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are conducting further investigations to establish the source of the consignment and determine its intended destination.