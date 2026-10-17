Police seized 30,000 suspected Yaba tablets weighing approximately 3 kg, excluding packaging, and arrested a 31-year-old man at Amingaon in Kamrup district.

The seized tablets have an estimated value of Rs 4.50 crore as per the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) valuation, while their estimated street value is Rs 7.50 crore.

According to sources, police received specific information that a suspected narcotics courier would transport a consignment to a district in Lower Assam by changing public transport during the journey.

Acting on the input, a police team intercepted the suspected carrier at Amingaon and recovered the tablets from a red shoulder bag he was carrying.

The arrested man was identified as Raj Ali, 31, son of Md Rahim Ali, a resident of Paikan Part II village under Krishnai Police Station in Goalpara district.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Kamrup.

Police are initiating the necessary legal proceedings in connection with the seizure. Further details regarding the investigation were not immediately available.