The Assam Police and Border Security Force (BSF) G Branch, Karimganj seized 30,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore from a vehicle.



In this connection, the security force personnel also apprehended two individuals.

Personnel of the Assam police force and BSF carried out the operation jointly.

Lauding the effort of the personnel, Assam Chief Minister took to the microblogging site and emphasised on the initiative of ‘Assam Against Drugs’.

He wrote on X, “In a joint operation by Karimganj police and BSF G Branch, Karimganj, 30,000 Yaba tablets valued at Rs 9 crore was seized from a vehicle. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Good job Assam Police and BSF India.”