A total of 306 children of 33 Districts of 14 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Assam have been awarded the healthy child award.

At the State level, the Healthy Child Award was given away to 10 children on September 1st 2022, on the inaugural function of the 5th Rashtriya POSHAN MAAH by the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister for Women and Child Development.

Malnutrition among under-five is an important concern all over India. Considering the initiative towards building a healthy nation, Assam shared the goal of "Malnutrition-free Assam".

20 healthy children from Anganwadi Centres were to be awarded as "Healthy Child" prize at the level of Lok Sabha Constituency. Growth monitoring was done all over the State for the measurement of weight and height of children to identify healthy children in the age groups of 6 months -3 years and 3-5 years and to generate awareness and conduct campaigns for growth measurement of children held from 21st March- 27th March, of POSHAN Pakhwada-2022.

Twenty healthy children were identified from each Lok Sabha Constituency covering all the ICDS projects from their respective districts during POSHAN Pakhwada.

It is an imperative intervention taken by the Chief Minister of Assam aimed to improve nutrition through enhanced social awareness.