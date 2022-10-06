As many as 312 casual workers working in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) demanded raise in their salary and also for better facilities from the Assam government.

The 312 workers under the banner of Kaziranga National Park Casual Workers Union held an executive meeting on October 6, 2022.

It is to be mentioned here that all 312 workers are been associated with the KNP since 1994 and are working as drivers and mahouts among other sanitation workers.

With this, a total of 312 temporary workers in the three divisions of Kaziranga National Park – Golaghat, Nagaon and Biswanath – have been performing their duties with bare batons in the interest of Kaziranga's security.

Since 1994, many have retired after performing their duties in Kaziranga, however, failed to get any departmental facilities such as medical benefits, claimed a temporary worker.

Further addressing the media, the Union said that even while performing their duties to protect the animals of Kaziranga, many workers are in a state of perpetual forever.

The Union also claimed that earlier, Assam Chief Minister while addressing an event at the Kaziranga, on August 26, expressed the view that the jobs of temporary workers of Kaziranga could never be regularised.

"Currently the workers here are earning a monthly salary of Rs 6,000- Rs 10,000 respectively, following which we are unable to fulfil the needs of our family," a worker stated.

Henceforth, the 312 temporary workers from 3 divisions met in Bokakhat and urged the Assam government to reconsider the matter and if not at least raise the salary of the casual workers at the KNP.