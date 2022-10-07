Assam police seized 32 cattle heads from four pick-up vans in the Sivasagar district on Thursday night, October 6.

With this, as many as seven cattle smugglers were arrested in connection with the seizure.

According to sources, the four trucks were intercepted while they were en route to Nagaon from Silapathar.

The Sivasagar police managed to seize 32 smuggled cows in a raid against the illegal cow syndicate at the Baniabari intersection on National Highway 37.

During the raid, police seized the vehicles with a total of 32 cows from four pick-up vans numbered AS04 CC 3255, AS03 CC 3040, AS04 BC 6473 and AS04 BC 7030.

Speaking to the media, the Officer in charge of Sivasagar police station said, "Based on secret information we have seized four vehicles from the Baniabari intersection in which 8 cattle heads are been found in four pick-up vans".

"The vehicles do not have permits to carry cattle and we are still investigating whether they were been transported legally or not," the officer added.

Police have arrested seven persons identified as Shafiqur Rahman, Mukibur Rahman, Aftab Ali, Sanjay Bora of Namati Barsila, Imdad Ahmed of Dimowmukh Ririya, Bubutu Ali of the Dichang Halawatting and Saiful Islam of Nagaon for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of cow money.

On the other hand, the police also recovered Rajmai cattle market receipts which are held in Sivasagar every Sunday along with the seized cattle which has made the matter even more mysterious.

As per sources, large syndicates have been running between Silapathar, Dhakuakhana and Majuli, on the other hand, the free flow of cattle to Nagaland continues through the Rajmai of Sivasagar through Tekeliphuta and Matamaraghat in Lakhimpur district.