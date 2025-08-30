Assam: 33 new infiltrators pushed back to Bangladesh

In the ongoing crackdown against illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh, a total of 33 new Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back across border.

Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Now playing on illegal infiltrators playlist

Assam Police take me home, to the place I belong..

33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong — Bangladesh.

BEWARE: Our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days".



Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the deportation of 36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators from Sribhumi and South Salmara districts on August 25, declaring that such immigrants "change our demography and infringe upon the rights of the indigenous."

"Alert eyes, swift action. 36 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi and South Salmara. These illegal infiltrators change our demography and infringe upon the rights of the indigenous and will be pushed back to where they belong," Sarma tweeted on August 25.

The announcement comes amid a growing controversy sparked by remarks from activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed during her recent visit to Assam. Hameed questioned the state's stance on Bangladeshi residents, stating, "What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large; Bangladeshis can live here."