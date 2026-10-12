Assam: 34 grams of suspected narcotics seized in Lailapur, one arrested

Lailapur Police in Assam’s Cachar district have arrested a man and seized 34 grams of suspected narcotic substances packed in 293 containers, along with Rs 15,000 in cash, during an anti-drug operation.

According to police sources, the operation was conducted on Monday following a tip-off. A police team led by Dibakar Gogoi, officer-in-charge of the Lailapur Police Patrol Post, raided the business establishment of the accused and recovered the suspected narcotics and cash.

The arrested man has been identified as Azar Uddin, son of Nur Hussain and a resident of Lailapur.

Police have not yet disclosed the exact nature of the suspected narcotic substance. Further details regarding the case and the subsequent legal proceedings are awaited.

The seizure comes amid ongoing anti-drug operations in the region.