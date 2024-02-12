As many as 35 live cattle were seized by the police two vehicles at Jorabat near Guwahati. The live cattle were seized by the police during regular checking by a team of the Jorabat outpost of the Basistha police station.

As per the police, the cattle were being smuggled to neighbouring Meghalaya. The cattle had been loaded onto a truck and an escorting vehicle.

A total of five persons were arrested by the police on the spot with the cattle. While four persons are stated to hail from Dhubri district, one person hails from Nagaon district.

Noteworthy is that prior to this on February 9, police had recovered 20 live cattle from Jorabat that were being smuggled to Meghalaya. Four persons had been arrested back then.