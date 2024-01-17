An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale has rocked central Assam on January 17.

As per reports, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5, occurred on 17-01-2024, 07:54:52 IST, Lat: 26.55 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Darrang, Assam.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale rocked central Assam, especially in the region of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.



Also Read: Assam: 3.6 scale earthquake shakes central parts of state

The earthquake has been felt in several areas of the state with most of the impact being felt in several parts of the state. However, the districts where the tremors have been most felt are Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Morigaon, among others. The tremors could also be felt upto Sonapur near Guwahati.

It is unlikely that the effects of the tremors have been felt much in the Upper Assam districts and also the western portion of the state.