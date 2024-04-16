A grim discovery unfolded in the Hasthinapur area of Nayanpur, situated within the Ganeshguri region of Guwahati city, as the lifeless body of a 35-year-old individual was found submerged in a drain on Tuesday.

Local residents stumbled upon the distressing scene and promptly alerted authorities at the nearby Dispur police station. In response, police swiftly mobilized to the location to initiate the delicate process of recovering the deceased from the drain.

Following the retrieval of the body, authorities transported it to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a thorough postmortem examination.

Eyewitness accounts from nearby residents painted a disturbing picture, with reports of visible injury marks on the victim's face and blood trickling from his mouth. These details fueled speculations among locals, suggesting the possibility of foul play.

However, authorities diverged from the prevailing narrative, asserting that the incident was a tragic accident rather than a deliberate act of violence. According to their preliminary assessment, the individual inadvertently fell into the drain, leading to his untimely demise.

Despite ongoing efforts by both police and the local community to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident, the identity of the deceased remains shrouded in mystery.