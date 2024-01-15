An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter Scale has rocked central Assam, especially in the region of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts.

The earthquake has been felt in several areas of the state with most of the impact being felt in several parts of the state. However, the districts where the tremors have been most felt are Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Hojai, Cachar, Karimganj, Nagaon, Morigaon, among others. The tremors could also be felt upto Sonapur near Guwahati.

It is unlikely that the effects of the tremors have been felt much in the Upper Assam districts and also the western portion of the state.

It is not yet known if there has been any damage to properties or any casualty resulting out of the earthquake.

Meanwhile, reports are also coming that the tremors have also been felt in parts of neighbouring Manipur and Meghalaya.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.