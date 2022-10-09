A 36-year-old alleged drug peddler was shot dead by police in Assam's Tinsukia district on October 9.

The peddler was identified as Vinod Maran who was shot dead in Chengapathar of the Tinsukia district.

After the incident, the drug peddler's body was taken to Tinsukia Civil Hospital.

However, so far no official statement has come from the police in the context of this encounter. Three people are being questioned by the police on suspicion of the illegal trade of drugs.

Besides this, Police have also recovered some objectionable material and a mobile phone.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.