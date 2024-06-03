In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Bagori police of Kaliabor arrested two suspected drug peddlers on Sunday (June 2) night.

The arrested individuals, identified as Sukur Ali (24) from Harmati under Bagri police station and Gayasuddin (28), were apprehended following a high-speed chase.

The police seized thirty-seven suspected drug containers and the bike used in the alleged trafficking, which bore the registration number AS-02-AP-5681.

The arrested youths have since been handed over to Jakhalabandha police for further investigation.

The Bagori police's prompt action in intercepting the suspects underscores the critical role of local law enforcement in addressing drug-related crimes.