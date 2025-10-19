Assam: 37 grams of suspected heroin seized in major anti-narcotics operation in Hajo, suspect flees

Hajo police have seized a scooter and a substantial quantity of suspected heroin during a targeted anti-narcotics operation.



Acting on a tip-off from a confidential source, the police traced the suspect to Sarabari, Hajo, where they intercepted a two-wheeler and recovered several packets of heroin. The total seized contraband weighs 37 grams, with an estimated market value of around Rs 3 lakh.



During the operation, the drug supplier managed to flee the scene, leaving behind the scooter bearing registration AS-01 BX 5537.



Authorities have confirmed that the search for the suspect is ongoing, and further investigations are underway to dismantle the wider network.



Hajo police have urged residents to provide any information related to drug activities to help curb illegal narcotics in the area.