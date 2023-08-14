In commemoration of the 77th Independence Day, the Governor of Assam has bestowed the Chief Minister's Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation and Chief Minister's Police Medal for Outstanding Service upon 37 officers and personnel of the Assam Police.

Under the category of CHIEF MINISTER'S SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL IN A CRISIS SITUATION, the late SI (UB) Dijen Borah from Morigaon DEF was honored posthumously for his dedication and sacrifice.



In a noteworthy gesture, the Governor recognized the following individuals with the CHIEF MINISTER'S SPECIAL SERVICE MEDAL IN A CRISIS SITUATION:

1. Shri Jitmol Doley, IPS (Retd.), Re-engaged as Inspector General of Police (NER), Tinsukia.

2. Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam.

3. Shri Kangkan Jyoti Saikia, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (SR), Silchar, Cachar.

4. Shri Pushpraj Singh, IPS, Supdt. of Police, Kokrajhar.

5. Shri Gurav Abhujit Dilip, IPS, Supdt. of Police, Tinsukia.

6. Shri Numal Mahatta, APS, Supdt. of Police, Cachar.

7. Shri Kalyan Kr. Pathak, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police (HQ), Kamrup.

8. Shri John Das, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police (Security), Karbi Anglong.

9. Smti. Nabanita Sharma, APS, Addl. SP (HQ), Kokrajhar.

10. Shri Bivash Das, APS, Addl. SP (HQ), Tinsukia

11. Inspector (UB) Manoj Narzary, Kokrajhar DEF.

12. Inspector (UB) Nabajit Das Baghri, Kokrajhar DEF.

13. UBC/14 Biju Kumar Nath, Kokrajhar DEF.

14. ABC/522 Bapan Roy, Kokrajhar DEF.

15. ABC/414 Saffik Ahmed, Tinsukia DEF.

16. FM/768 Banjit Dutta, F&ES, Assam (HQ), Panbazar, Guwahati.

17. ER/77 Jehirul Islam, Barpeta F&ES.



Under the CHIEF MINISTER'S POLICE MEDAL FOR OUTSTANDING SERVICE, the following officers were lauded for their exemplary commitment to duty:



1. Shri A.Y.V. Krishna, IPS, the then ADGP (CID), Assam now on Central Deputation.

2. Brig (Retd.) Charandeep Singh, Spl. DIG Training, L.B.P. Academy, Dergaon.

3. Shri Partha Protim Das, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Karimganj.

4. Shri Subhrajyoti Bora, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.

5. Smti. Rozy Rani Sarmah, APS, Superintendent of Police, CID (Zonal-III), Assam.

6. Dr. Kalyan Kr. Das, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police (Crime), Cachar.

7. Shri Rupom Bordoloi, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police (HQ), Hojai.

8. Shri Samiran Baishya, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police (Crime), Morigaon.

9. Smti. Rumir Timungpi, APS. Addl. Supdt. of Police (T&AP-I), Assam, Guwahati.

10. Shri Pratap Das, APS, Addl. Supdt. of Police (HQ), Karimganj.

11. Shri Badrul Islam, APS, Dy. SP, Directorate of V&AC, Assam.

12. Shri Rafiqul Hassan Choudhury, APS, Dy. SP, Directorate of V&AC, Assam.

13. Inspector (UB) Manuj Kumar Das, Directorate of V&AC, Assam.

14. WSI (UB) M. Thadoi Singha, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

15. WSI (UB) Marchila D. Sangma, Karimganj DEF.

16. SI (UB) Siba Prasad Kalita, Kokrajhar DEF.

17. ASI (UB) Mani Kalita, SB Organization, Kahilipara.

18. Havilder /PSO (UB) Aswini Baishya, SB Organization, Kahilipara.

19. ABC Sanjib Kr. Nath, 8th APBn., Abhayapuri, now on deputation at SB Hq, Kahilipara.