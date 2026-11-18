Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 18 said 38 suspected illegal immigrants were detained during a pre-dawn operation while allegedly attempting to enter the state illegally under the cover of darkness.

In an Assamese post, Sarma said the individuals were apprehended in the early hours and necessary legal action had been initiated against them.

The Chief Minister said the state government's position remained firm against anyone allegedly entering Assam illegally, citing concerns over the state's demographic composition, language, culture, heritage and national security.

He added that the government's operations against suspected illegal immigration would continue, asserting that there would be no compromise on Assam's identity, dignity and security.

The Chief Minister did not disclose the identities of those detained or specify the location of the operation in his post. Further details about their nationalities and the legal proceedings were not immediately available.