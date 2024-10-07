In a grand recruitment ceremony held at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) auditorium, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed appointment letters to 385 successful candidates. The event, marked by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, highlighted significant strides in the state's employment and education initiatives.

Of the total appointments, 183 letters were issued under the Directorate of Vocational Education, 81 under the Directorate of Higher Education, 20 lecturer positions were filled in the State Education Research and Training Council, and 101 appointments were made under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

During the ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma proudly declared that the state government had not only met but exceeded its ambitious target of providing 1 lakh jobs, with a total of 1,25,030 recruitments made to date.

"We have surpassed our goal of 1 lakh appointments. As of now, we have offered jobs to 1,25,030 individuals," he announced, expressing satisfaction over the government's efforts to tackle unemployment.

Acknowledging past challenges in the recruitment of engineering faculty, Sarma emphasized ongoing efforts to rectify the situation, noting that 136 engineering lecturers would soon be appointed. Additionally, he revealed that recruitment for 35,000 more positions is currently underway across various departments.

"There were previous obstacles in recruiting engineering lecturers, but now we are making strides to appoint 136 individuals in this field. Moreover, 35,000 positions are open for recruitment across the state," Sarma stated, underscoring the government's proactive approach.

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Reflecting on the progress in the education sector, the Chief Minister revealed that in the last three years, the state had appointed 2,084 lecturers, which helped alleviate the frustrations and uncertainties faced by the educated youth of Assam.

"In previous years, large-scale recruitment like this was unheard of. However, in the last three years alone, we have successfully appointed 2,084 lecturers, easing the frustrations of educated youth who had been waiting for opportunities," Sarma remarked, highlighting the government's commitment to educational reform.

He further assured the public that the entire recruitment process had been carried out with full transparency and that efforts to recruit for university positions were ongoing.

"Every appointment so far has been conducted with transparency, and the recruitment process continues for positions in universities as well," Sarma affirmed, reinforcing the integrity of the process.

In a significant announcement, Sarma revealed that 101 new appointments had been made in the Ayurvedic sector, and plans are in place to establish a new Ayurvedic college in Dudhnoi, further strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

This milestone event not only showcased the state government’s dedication to enhancing employment opportunities but also highlighted its focus on improving the education and healthcare sectors in Assam.