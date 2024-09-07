The 38th Joint Circle Conference of Postal Employees' Unions for Assam and Northeast Circle made a noteworthy return to Dhubri after a 23-year gap. The last such conference in the region was held during the 29th Joint Circle Conference in 2001.

Hosted by the Goalpara Postal Division, one of the largest within the Assam Circle, the conference underscored the strategic importance of the region. Goalpara, which serves as a crucial link between Assam and its Northeastern neighbors, is located near international borders with Bangladesh and Bhutan.

In his keynote address, a union representative addressed the growing challenges faced by postal employees, citing rising prices, unemployment, and the adverse effects of neoliberal economic policies. The speaker criticized the government's retreat from essential responsibilities, leaving vital sectors like postal services vulnerable to market forces.

The conference focused heavily on the privatization of public services, including Indian Railways, Postal Services, and Telecom. The union expressed strong opposition to the National Monetization Pipeline Scheme, arguing it aims to privatize national assets at the expense of public interest.

Further discussions included new labor laws, codified into four labor codes, and the controversial New Pension Scheme (UPS). Union members voiced concerns that these reforms would inadequately address employee and pensioner needs, advocating for a new Central Pay Commission to ensure fair wages.

Another critical topic was the Task Force Report by TSR Subrahmaniam, which recommended dividing the Postal Department into six holding companies. The union leaders warned that this could compromise the integrity of India’s extensive postal network and impact the financial security of millions using postal banking and insurance services.

Despite these challenges, the conference provided a platform for delegates to strategize on preserving the future of postal services amidst economic pressures. The event concluded with a strong commitment to protecting postal employees' interests and maintaining the relevance of postal services.

Panchanan Roy, General Secretary of the organizing committee, thanked all participants for their dedication and expressed hope that the conference would enhance the unity and resilience of the postal workforce in Assam and the Northeast.