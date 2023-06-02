39 active cadres of the Aadivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) on June 2 laid down their arms before the Assam Rifles and Bokajan Police Station in Assam on June 2, 2023.

As part of their unwavering commitment to mainstream misguided youth who have taken the path of insurgency, the Security Forces of Spear Corps, along with Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) and Assam Police, have relentlessly worked towards encouraging the return of these individuals to a life of peace and prosperity.

Today's successful operation, codenamed Samarpan, witnessed the surrender of 31 weapons, including 3 AK series Rifles, 19 Pistols, 5 other rifles, 2 Grenades, and various live ammunition. This significant step marks a turning point in their lives as they choose the path of harmony and contribute to the well-being of their communities.

The Assam Rifles extends its heartfelt appreciation to the brave youth who made this courageous decision. They emphasize the importance for others who have strayed from the right path to follow suit and rejoin the mainstream, embracing a happier and more peaceful existence.

The families of the surrendered cadres expressed their deep gratitude to the Security Forces for facilitating the safe return of their loved ones.