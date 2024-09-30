Thirty-nine sub-districts of Assam, formed to increase administrative efficiency, will become functional from October 4, an official notification said.

The headquarters of these sub-districts, called 'Xama-zilla' in Assamese, will also become operational on the same day, it said.

"The Governor of Assam is pleased to notify that the sub-districts are known as 'Xama-Zilla' in Assamese and 39 nos. of the following Sub-districts 'Xama-Zilla' along with the headquarters shall become functional with effect from 4th October 2024 in the public interest," said the notification, signed by General Administration Department commissioner and secretary MS Manivannan.



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The sub-districts will be headed by an assistant district commissioner and aided by two assistant commissioners, besides officials and staff of various relevant departments.

The state government had earlier decided to create the sub-districts for administrative expediency to derive maximum synergy, productivity and efficiency at the grassroots level and in aid of a good citizen-centric administration.



* Dhubri District will have Two Xama Zilla by the names of Bilasipara and Golakganj.

* Bongaigaon will have Abhayapuri and Kamrup will have Rangiya.

* Nagaon will have Kaliabor and Raha.

* Biswanath will have Gohpur and Behali

* Lakhimpur will have Dhakuakhana and Dhemaji will have Jonai.

* Tinsukia District will have Three Xama Zillas namely Margherita, Sadiya and Doomdooma.

* Sivasagar will have Nazira and Demow

* Jorhat will have Titabor Sub-District.

* Golaghat District has Bokakhat, Sarupathar with headquarters at Dhansiri and Dergaon.

* Cachar will have Lakhipur Xama Zilla with headquarters at Ward No 2, LMB

* Goalpara will have Goalpara West with Agia as its headquarters.

* Kamrup Metropolitan District will have 4 Xama Zilllas namely Dispur, and Dimoria with headquarters at Sonapur.

* New Guwahati with headquarters at Hengrabari and Jalukbari.

* Darrang District will have Sipajhar and Dalgaon.

* Morigaon will have Jagiroad with headquarters at Jagi Bhakat Gaon and Laharighat while Hojai will have Lumding.

* Sonitpur will have Dhekiajuli and Naduar.

* Dibrugarh will have Khowang, Duliajan, Tingkhang and Naharkatia.

* Charaideo has Mahmora with Moranhat as the headquarterr.

* Karimganj will have Patharkandi and Ram Krishna Nagar Xama Zillas.