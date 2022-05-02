An interim magnitude 4.9 earthquake on the Richter scale jolted Assam in the evening hour Today. As per report, the earthquake tremors felt at around 8: 45 pm in several parts of the state.

The news has been confirmed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The NCS on its Twitter handle said the earthquake occurred at an interim depth of 94.4 KM.

The epicenter of the earthquake was Myanmar(Time: 20:45:38 IST Lat: 22.72 and Long: 94.16 ) while the intermediate depth of the earthquake was 94.4 Km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 01-05-2022, 20:45:38 IST, Lat: 22.72 & Long: 94.16, Depth: 94.4 Km ,Location: Myanmar,” the NCS tweeted.

However, there are no reports of any damage or casualty caused by the earthquake so far.

More details awaited.