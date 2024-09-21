In a major crackdown on cyber fraud, Assam Police on September 20 arrested four individuals on suspicion of cyber crime in Morigaon.

As per sources, an operation led by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samiran Baishya, resulted in the arrest of four suspected cyber criminals.

Four of the arrested individuals have been identified as Requib Uddin, Ennaruddin, Inzamamul Islam and Ishaful Alam

A formal case, registered as No-18/2024 under Sections 120(B), 419, 420, 406, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, alongside Section 66(D) of the IT Act, has been lodged at the Moirabari police station.

The efforts led by ASP Baishya have proven to be instrumental, with around 222 cyber criminals apprehended across the Morigaon district.

In an impressive recovery, more than Rs 20 crore, fraudulently siphoned from various financial institutions, has been seized during this intense anti-cybercrime operation.

Also read: Naga students' body condemns Supreme Court's ruling on Oting massacre, calls for justice and unity