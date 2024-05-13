Assam: 4 drug peddlers arrested in Guwahati with heroin and cash
The Special Task Force in Guwahati arrests four individuals on charges of drug peddling. The suspects were found in possession of heroin, cash and mobile phones believed to be associated with their illegal activities.
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Story highlights
- STF arrests four alleged drug peddlers from Khanapara bus stand in Guwahati
- Suspects found with 105 grams of heroin and cash
- Mobile phones linked to their smuggling activities also seized
The Special Task Force (STF) in Guwahati continues its crackdown on drug-related activities, with recent raids targeting the Khanapara bus stand resulting in the arrest of 4 alleged drug peddlers.
The apprehended individuals, identified as Parth Pratim Medhi, Amar Pradhan, Ganesh Patir, and Shahid Hussain, were found in possession of illicit substances. Police seized a significant quantity of heroin, totaling 105 grams, along with a sum of cash during the operation.
In addition to the narcotics and cash, law enforcement officers confiscated 5 mobile phones believed to be associated with the smuggling activities of the arrested individuals.
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