The Special Task Force (STF) in Guwahati continues its crackdown on drug-related activities, with recent raids targeting the Khanapara bus stand resulting in the arrest of 4 alleged drug peddlers.

The apprehended individuals, identified as Parth Pratim Medhi, Amar Pradhan, Ganesh Patir, and Shahid Hussain, were found in possession of illicit substances. Police seized a significant quantity of heroin, totaling 105 grams, along with a sum of cash during the operation.

In addition to the narcotics and cash, law enforcement officers confiscated 5 mobile phones believed to be associated with the smuggling activities of the arrested individuals.