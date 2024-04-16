A tragic road incident took place in Gauripur, Dhubri, last night, resulting in the loss of four lives. The fatal accident occurred when a four-wheeled vehicle collided with a large tree.

Among the deceased was a young woman, whose identity remains unknown at this time. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sahil Ahmed, accompanied by passengers Shahid Khandkar and Noor Amin.

The unfortunate event unfolded on National Highway 17 in Gauripur during the late hours of the night. The vehicle, traveling from Bongaigaon to Dhubri, veered out of control and crashed into the formidable tree, claiming the lives of all four occupants.

Following the accident, authorities retrieved the bodies from the scene and transported them to the Medical College Hospital for further procedures and identification. This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the importance of road safety measures.

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