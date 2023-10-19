In a significant victory in the war against drugs, four kilograms of metamphetamine were seized during a raid at Kumbhirgram Airport in Assam's Silchar.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Cachar Police along with the CISF conducted an operation against drug peddlers at Kumbhirgam Airport. During the raid four packets containing four kilograms of metamphetamine were seized by the police. Along with the drugs, two persons were also apprehended from the spot.

The news was shared on social media platform X by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who congratulated the Assam Police and CISF.