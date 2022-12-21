After the sensational ragging incident reported in Dibrugarh University, yet another ragging incident has come to light. This time the incident has been reported from a boys’ hostel of the Jagannath Barooah College in Jorhat district.

Four Syed Abdul Malik boys' hostel students were expelled for allegedly ragging a junior student. The boys were expelled after a junior student at the boys' hostel complained.

Jintu Chetry, Bishal Rongpi, Vikramaditya Bora, and Akash Jyoti Saikia are among those who have been expelled.

Meanwhile, Ankur Chaudang, a former student of the boy's hostel, has been barred from entering the hostel premises for the rest of his life.

In connection with the ragging incident, two members of the students' union were also removed from their positions. Vikramaditya Bora and Sumit Rai are their names.

The college's anti-ragging committee has issued a warning to three other boys in connection with the incident.

On November 30, the junior student filed complaints against nine other students with the college administration.

Notably, on November 27, Anand Sarma, a junior-year commerce student at Dibrugarh University, jumped off the second floor of a hostel to escape a brutal assault by seniors in the name of ragging, seriously injuring himself.

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