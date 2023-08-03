Four people were hurt tragically when a massive tree allegedly collapsed during a movie shooting in North Guwahati.

Taking to Facebook, one insider from the shoot wrote, "I am shooting an Assamese movie in North Guwahati - "Koduwa, the thief" directed by Bidyut Kotki. It is an NFDC film. It was raining heavily last night. An accident on location happened today morning. One big tree fell off just before the shoot started. The still photographer, the art assistant, and a lightman got hurt. Darshan, the director, and me are safe".

It needs mention here that two of the victims reportedly suffered from serious wounds. Pramod Das and Mridul Das has been identified as the injured people.

According to sources, the tree uprooted and crashed into the movie set, injuring the four individuals. All of the wounded people were sent right away to the GNRC hospital in North Guwahati for medical treatment