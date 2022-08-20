Four teenage girls and one young married woman from Bokakhat’s Jugalati area were rescued from the clutches of human traffickers.

A woman identified as Rangila Karmakar, who hails from Rajasthan, has been alleged to have lured the five trafficked victims with money and job opportunities in Rajasthan.

Rangila Karmakar had allegedly lured the group, promising them a monthly pay between Rs 8000 and Rs 12000.

The teenagers were promised work in Rajasthan and Punjab by Karmakar.

A local resident of Jugalati area apprised about the incident to the media and said, “Yesterday at around 11 pm, we caught one Anganwadi worker identified as Rangila Karmakar, while trying to send four underage girls and one woman out of Assam after luring them with money and job opportunities. It is not the first time that Rangila has been accused of supplying girls from Assam to other states. Earlier too she has been caught red-handed of luring young girls from the area and later supplying them to other states such as Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab with the promise of income and cash inflow for their families if they work outside the state. We have filed an FIR against Rangila Karmakar and will also hand over a letter to the local administration requesting to look into the matter and stop the illegal human trafficking continuing in the area for the past 4-5 years.”

In the past too, many young women and girls have been trafficked from Assam by Rangila Karmakar as alleged by the locals.

The locals of Bokakhat’s Jugalati area have raised questions on the role of the police in the entire human trafficking ring as even after substantial proofs of Rangila Karmakar involved in multiple human trafficking cases, the police did not take any action against her.

Meanwhile, an investigation has been initiated into the case following allegations by the locals.