A mother’s heart-wrenching ordeal continues in as her 4-year-old son remains missing more than a month after his alleged abduction in Dhubri, Assam. Jesmine Khatun, a resident of the district, filed a formal complaint (FIR) at the Gauripur Police Station on November 18, after her young son, Jishan, was reportedly kidnapped by a group of individuals named in her complaint.

Jesmine’s hope for swift police action is beginning to fade as days pass by. With no updates on her missing son, frustration continues to grow. On November 28, with tear-filled eyes and a heavy heart, she approached the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Dhubri, urging immediate action and expressing her concerns over the lack of urgency in the investigation.

However, even this direct appeal to the authorities yielded no meaningful results, deepening Jesmine’s sense of helplessness. Feeling unheard by local law enforcement, she turned to social media as a last resort. In a desperate post on X (formerly Twitter), she questioned the inaction, writing: “How much more must a mother cry for her child? It’s been over a month since my child was kidnapped. The police remain silent, while the kidnappers roam free. Where is the justice? I just want my child, Jishan.”

Jesmine tagged several high-profile entities in her post, including the Director General of Police Assam, Assam Police, Dhubri Police, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and even the Chief Minister’s Office, hoping to draw attention to the case. Her tweet resonated with many, with numerous people expressing outrage over the Dhubri Police’s lack of response and demanding immediate action.

The situation has now drawn sharp criticism of the local authorities, with many questioning the efficiency of the police and their failure to act promptly in such a sensitive case. Jesmine’s anguish and her public plea underscore a disturbing lack of accountability, leaving her to navigate a bureaucratic labyrinth in her search for justice.



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