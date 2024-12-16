A four-year-old girl, drowned in the Dulani River during in Bijni, Chirang during a family outing.



The deceased child identified as Barbie Basumatary, was a resident of No. 1 Bhetagaon, and an LKG student at Joungma Residential Bodo Medium Senior Secondary School.



The family had visited the riverbank in Moutara, Bongaigaon, on Sunday to celebrate Barbie’s birthday with a picnic. However, amidst the celebrations, the child mysteriously went missing.



On Monday, her lifeless body was discovered floating in the river. Police officials from the Gerukabari Outpost quickly arrived at the scene, retrieved the body, and sent it to Bongaigaon for a post-mortem examination.



Barbie was the daughter of Ashok Basumatary, a resident of Kumarsali, Bijni. The tragic loss has left her family and the local community in mourning, casting a pall of sorrow over the area.



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